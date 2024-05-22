UFC 302: Dustin Poirier promises fireworks against Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier looks forward to a knockout win against Islam Makhachev.

by Aryan Lakhani
UFC 302: Dustin Poirier promises fireworks against Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier looks forward to flaunting his striking abilities against Islam Makhachev on 1st June. Poirier is predicting a knockout win; he believes he has what it takes to wish Islam Makhachev ‘night night’.

On the flip side, Islam Makhachev is also confident of securing a win – this fight promises grappling and striking. Poirier’s unstable grappling/ground game has cost him many matches; in less than two weeks, we shall find out if Poirier has strengthened his weakness.

Dustin Poirier’s prediction for Islam Makhachev fight

In a recent interview with Yahoo!

Sports, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on fighting Islam Makhachev. “I’m going to knock him unconscious, and the ref is going to be pulling me off of him,” Poirier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He’s a good competitor, those guys coming out of Dagestan, that whole team, they compete hard.

They stick to the game plan. They’re very strict on the way they move and I don’t see a whole lot of holes, honestly. If I’m sitting here watching footage with my coaches, we’re watching and looking at things, he has good standup.

Obviously, his wrestling is good. Really good bodylocks—not traditional wrestling—really good bodylocks, sweeps, trips, things like that. Seems really strong for the weight class, very dominant on top, seems very heavy.

It’s exactly what it is. I’m fighting the No. 1 pound-for-pound guy”.

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev
