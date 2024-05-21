Javier Mendez supports Arman Tsarukyan’s decision of refusing Makhachev fight

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, understands Arman Tsarukyan’s decision of avoiding an immediate title fight and supports him. Tsarukyan bluntly explained why he declined an immediate fight with Islam Makhachev.

Apparently in their previous encounter, Tsarukyan made the mistake of accepting the fight on short notice and paid the price with a close defeat. He does not want history to repeat and wants more than 7 weeks to prepare for the biggest moment of his life.

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez says Arman Tsarukyan made the right decision to not fight Islam at #UFC302:



“Why would he risk his chance? Why would he not go properly prepare for the opportunity that he presented himself by having a victory over Oliveira?… I think he… pic.twitter.com/R7SAPNB9t6 — FightCrack (@FightCrack) May 20, 2024

Javier Mendez on Arman Tsarukyan’s decision

Recently on The Submission Radio, Javier Mendez shared his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan dismissing UFC’s offer.

“From people that I know with him, they said that, yeah, he’s just said he wouldn’t be ready for that type of fight just yet,” Mendez said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “You know, he might have more time to prepare.

And you know what? That’s the right call from him. It’s like, he’s in the driver’s seat, also, so why would he risk his chance? Why not go properly prepared for the opportunity that he presented himself by having a victory over Oliveira? So no, I think it’s true, and I think he did the right thing by what he needs to do for what he wants.

Had it been anybody else, I don’t know what they would have done. I think someone like Max Holloway, if he was put in that situation, he probably would have been one of the few guys that would have said, ‘I’m in'”.