Kamaru Usman Favors Leon Edwards For Victory Against Belal Muhammad

Kamaru Usman is leaning in favor of Leon Edwards for his 3rd welterweight title defense. Usman believes Belal Muhammad's wrestling game isn’t strong enough for an opponent like Leon Edwards. Most of the people from the MMA community are against this match-up because they feel Belal Muhammad has not earned the title shot.

Belal Muhammad has the opportunity to prove all naysayers wrong. It will be interesting to see if he can cause an upset on 27th July at UFC 304.

Kamaru Usman predicts that Leon Edwards will be victorious against Belal Muhammad at #UFC304



"I would say I like Belal but I think Leon... Belal Muhammad I don't feel is high enough level of a wrestler to take [Leon] down to the center of the cage, keep him down...



Kamaru Usman on Belal Muhammad’s chances of winning

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman.

“I would say I like Belal, but I think Leon (will win),” Usman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Wrestling is not enough. The sport has changed so much to where guys are learning how to use the cage to get up.

It’s not even really wrestling anymore, because if you take a guy down up close to the cage, they’re going to use the cage and they’re going to get back to the feet.

Kamaru Usman on Belal Muhammad’s wrestling

“Guys are getting really, really good at that.

… And Belal Muhammad, I don’t feel, is a high enough level of a wrestler to take him down to the center of the cage and keep him down there and win the fight there. Belal, his level is definitely up there now to where he can switch stance.

He can fight out of both stances. He mixes it up, and he knows how to control his pace. That’s the biggest thing. You saw it in the Burns fight: He knows how to control his pace”.