Charles Oliveira responds to Colby Covington’s call out: “We can’t rule it out”

Charles Oliveira was surprised to see Colby Covington mentioning his name for a potential fight. Oliveira recognizes the magnitude of a fight with Colby Covington at 170 pounds and is actually considering it. If Charles Oliveira was given the liberty to fight an opponent of his choice without hesitating, he would pick Conor McGregor.

Oliveira’s recent defeats have drifted his name out of the title fight picture. It will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Charles Oliveira says he's open to moving up to welterweight and fighting Colby Covington "if it makes sense"



"[Colby] is a talkative guy, he's a guy who talks a lot so let's see. Why not?...



"[Colby] is a talkative guy, he's a guy who talks a lot so let's see. Why not?...

For sure [I would be willing to move up in weight]. If it makes sense, if it's…"

In a recent interview with UFC brasil, Charles Oliveira shared his thoughts on fighting Colby Covington.

“I was surprised he said my name,” Oliveira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Colby has this style of selling fights, talking a bunch to crap. I don’t know him personally so I can’t say, I only see it on TV and when he talks.

He called me out, he said his jiu-jitsu is better, his wrestling is better, that he’s better than me in everything. Could it be a big fight? It could be. It’s a fight that would make me money, going up a division and fighting stronger.

But do I think about it? I don’t know. I’ll sit down and talk to the UFC and see what they think. I think [my managers] Diego [Lima] and [Jorge Patino] ‘Macaco’ will clash heads with them [to decide]. But it could be. We can’t rule it out”.