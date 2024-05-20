Justin Gaethje believes Dustin Poirier deserves the title shot: “He’s done so much”

Justin Gaethje understands why Dustin Poirier got a title shot and has nothing against it. Justin Gaethje was one win away from facing Islam Makhachev for the title fight, but the tough loss against Max Holloway temporarily diminished the opportunity.

Arman Tsarukyan denied the fight because he wanted more time to prepare. Gaethje and Tsarukyan were out of the race to be the title challenger, which is why Dustin Poirier was brought into the scenario.

Justin Gaethje has no problem with Dustin Poirier getting a title shot pic.twitter.com/MkGHLrmqql — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) May 20, 2024

If Islam Makhachev beats Dustin Poirier at #UFC302, his 14 fight win streak in the UFC would pass these fighters whose longest was 13:



Max Holloway

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Demetrious Johnson

Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre



LEGENDARY GROUP pic.twitter.com/4LMpMjEsfU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2024

Justin Gaethje on Dustin Poirier getting a title shot

In a recent interview with Title Sports Network, Justin Gaethje explained why he thinks Dustin Poirier deserved the title shot.

“I think under the circumstances, he deserves it,” Gaethje said on Poirier as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “The two contenders that came, Max Holloway and Arman Tsarukyan both just fought. Tsarukyan wasn’t (willing to turn around quickly, so) Poirier is the next best option.

He’s done so much in this sport that you can’t really ever complain when he gets a title shot”.