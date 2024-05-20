Carlos Ulberg wants someone from the top 10: “Anything can happen from now”

Carlos Ulberg secured on of the fastest knockouts in the UFC, his fight with Alonzo Menifield ended in just 12 seconds via TKO. Carlos Ulberg looks forward to elevating his career by challenging himself against any contender from the top 10 for his next fight.

He recently expressed his urge to serve as a backup fighter for Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree, and since Khalil Rountree pulled out of the fight, Carlos Ulberg has a chance to step in. Jamahal Hill’s replaced opponent hasn’t been announced yet.

It will be interesting to see if Carlos Ulberg could fill the vacant position.

Carlos Ulberg just scored the 3rd fastest knockout in UFC Light Heavyweight History!!! pic.twitter.com/oXKpRl0dwM — UFCFightTalk (@UFCFightTalk) May 12, 2024

BREAKING!



Khalil Rountree is OUT of his fight against Jamahal Hill at #UFC303 due to consuming a banned substance.



(per. IG / khalilrountree) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/X1n7C7awOy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 19, 2024

Carlos Ulberg on his next fight

In a recent interview, Carlos Ulberg shared his thoughts on his next fight.

“I think definitely someone in the top 10, for sure,” Ulberg said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Could be top five, who knows? It is the light heavyweight division and the UFC know what they’re doing.

I trust that anything can happen from now until the end of the year. You do have Jamahal [Hill] and [Khalil] Rountree ... in Vegas [at UFC 303]. Who knows what’s going to happen there? If maybe they need to fill, someone pulls from that, who knows? But we’ll see”.