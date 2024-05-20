Themba Gorimbo wants to be a source of inspiration for the people in Africa

The rising UFC welterweight contender Themba Gorimbo is on a strong 3-match winning streak; he looks forward to inspiring millions and is clear about his end goal, which is to secure a title fight. Gorimbo recently secured a dominating win against Ramiz Brahimaj and is ready to elevate his UFC career.

Themba Gorimbo’s UFC journey describes what hard work and persistence are all about. His relentless efforts have taken him from rags to riches. He now looks forward to sparking this interest in all his followers.

I am not your picture perfect role model but an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/DM8BLCNci6 — Themba T L Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) May 19, 2024

Themba Gorimbo went OFF pic.twitter.com/GbBwbw3PJP — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 19, 2024

Themba Gorimbo on his next fight and inspiring people

In the post-fight press conference, Themba Gorimbo shared his thoughts on being a source of inspiration for his people.

“I’ve heard the rumors they’re going with a Fight Night first when they do go,” Gorimbo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “At a Fight Night, there’s no titles needed. So I have to make my way up and main event an Apex show.

From there, I’ll main event the first African show because I’m a big inspiration to the African fighters because of where I come from. I earned my spot to be here. I didn’t have anything. I worked my * off to be here.

I sacrificed. I nagged my manager daily to be here in the UFC. If an African child can maybe take a page out of my story, to try to make it here, I’m the perfect guy to ask. If you listen to me and you try to do what I do, you might be up there or just land in the UFC”.