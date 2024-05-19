Renato Moicano wants Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler: “Chandler is fake”

Renato Moicano is vouching for Conor McGregor in his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler, which is scheduled to take place on 29th June at UFC 303. Renato Moicano does not have a good impression of Chandler; Moicano thinks Michael Chandler is ‘fake’, and If possible, Moicano would love to share the cage with Chandler.

Renato Moicano thinks Michael Chandler is fake and wants Conor McGregor to win in their fight:



“I don't want to talk too much shit, but I think Michael Chandler is fake. I don't know why, I look at him and he seems fake to me. But I don't know him, just my impression maybe I'm… pic.twitter.com/gkTLh69E02 — FightCrack (@FightCrack) May 16, 2024

Renato Moicano on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Renato Moicano explained why he wants Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler.

“I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins that fight because * Michael Chandler,” Moicano said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I don’t want to talk too much * , but I think Michael Chandler is fake.I don’t know why.

I look at him and he seems fake to me. But I don’t know him – just my impression. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe one day I can beat the * out of him and see if he’s true”.