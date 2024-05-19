Joe Rogan believes MMA rules gives strikers an edge over grapplers

Joe Rogan shares an interesting insight. He believes the current MMA rules give strikers a greater advantage over grapplers; if he could reinvent rules, he would prefer fighters continuing in the same position after hitting the ground after the bell rings instead of standing up.

Joe Rogan and Royce Gracey think UFC rules need to be changed.



Rogan thinks a 10-minute first round is better, and Gracey suggested one 15-minute round.



Joe Rogan on the current MMA rules

In a recent conversation with Royce Gracie on the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the MMA rules and explained the changes he would like to see.

“The rules are set up much more for strikers than for wrestlers,” Rogan said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ve been talking about this lately. Say if you’re a jiu-jitsu guy and you’re fighting in the first round, and rounds are five minutes long, and you take the guy down at four minutes and 30 seconds.

You only have 30 seconds to work. Even if you’re going to make it rounds, the fight is the fight.

Joe Rogan on continuing from the same position

“I don’t think someone should be able to get up. I don’t think you should stand people up – ever.

I think once a guy takes you down, the fight is on the ground. If it’s boring for the audience, tough *. If you’re on the bottom, get up. And if you can’t get up, tough *. And if the round ends and then the new round begins, I think they should start you right back in the same place.

I feel like the fight should be a fight. If a fight is five rounds, that’s a 25-minute fight, and I think whatever position that you are in at the end of that first round, you should begin in the second round. That’s what I think”.