UFC 303: Khalil Rountree withdraws from his fight with Jamahal Hill

Khalil Rountree has been temporarily suspended from fighting professionally because of testing positive for an illegal substance, DHEA. He has pulled out of his fight against Jamahal Hill, which is scheduled to take place on 29th June at UFC 303.

Rountree confessed that he did not intentionally consume it. It was unknowingly present in his supplement, and this was brought to his attention after he had consumed it.

Khalil Rountree was flagged by the DFSI for ingesting the banned substance DHEA, his fight with Jamahal Hill at #UFC303 is OFF! pic.twitter.com/V1GTb7nnoF — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) May 19, 2024

Khalil Rountree was 1-2 steps away from fighting for the prestigious UFC heavyweight belt, but because of this unforeseen incident, his golden opportunity has been snatched away, and he will have to wait for a little longer to secure something of this magnitude again.

This means Jamahal Hill may either fight a new opponent, or his fight with Rountree could get deferred to a later date. The UFC will provide updates in the upcoming weeks.

FIVE IN A ROW @KhalilRountree gets the third round KO at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/wLNV6F22w8 — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree's message to his fans

"I'm gutted to deliver this news to you all but I will not be fighting at UFC 303 due to consuming a banned substance, I did not do this intentionally and I am doing everything I can to get this situation taken care of. I was using a personalized, tailored supplement service from a company that I trusted who understood my limitations in what I can and cannot take. They accidentally sent a blended supplement to me that contained [a] banned substance called DHEA (which is prohibited at all times under the UFC anti-doping policy). Only after I consumed it was its ingredients brought to my attention.

Although DHEA is non-performance enhancing, it is a banned substance therefore I am under temporary suspension. My sincerest apologies to you all and to Jamahal for this unfortunate series of events. This is a huge loss and an even bigger lesson”