Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barbzoa with a dominating unanimous decision win

Lerone Murphy eliminated Edson Barboza’s chances of fighting for the BMF belt in the near future. Lerone Murphy absolutely outplayed Edson Barboza and secured a massive unanimous decision win that is going to open new doors of opportunities in his career.

Murphy wants to fight for the title; it will be very interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

The Miracle stays UNDEFEATED @LeroneMurphy comes out on top of this 5 round battle with a UD! #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/Ff9UuqKIfM — UFC (@ufc) May 19, 2024

Lerone Murphy’s post fight interview

“I come here to die,” Murphy said, as quoted by mmafighting.com . “I come here for a war.

I packed all my stuff in the hotel. I didn’t even know if I was coming home. That’s what I was coming for

Lerone Murphy on fight night bonus

“Where’s Dana [White]? That’s got to be $50,000! That’s got to be Fight of the Night. It has to be. Give me anybody in that top 10. I’m ready. Let’s go”.