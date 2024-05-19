Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barbzoa with a dominating unanimous decision win

Lerone Murphy eliminated Edson Barboza’s chances of fighting for the BMF belt in the near future. Lerone Murphy absolutely outplayed Edson Barboza and secured a massive unanimous decision win that is going to open new doors of opportunities in his career.
Murphy wants to fight for the title; it will be very interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.
The Miracle stays UNDEFEATED @LeroneMurphy comes out on top of this 5 round battle with a UD! #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/Ff9UuqKIfM — UFC (@ufc) May 19, 2024
Lerone Murphy’s post fight interview
“I come here to die,” Murphy said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I come here for a war.
There's a new contender in the featherweight division #UFCVegas92 | @LeroneMurphy pic.twitter.com/ZbP1B6yRCJ — UFC (@ufc) May 19, 2024
I packed all my stuff in the hotel. I didn’t even know if I was coming home. That’s what I was coming for. “I’ve had the hardest road out here. I’ve put in the work, continue to climb. I’m not really bothered about the rankings, I’m just trying to get to that title.
I just took out a legend, Edson Barboza, who was on a two-fight winning streak. I deserve the recognition now. I’ve been in there with the best of the best. I just showed my worth. I’m going to be champion. Simple”.
Lerone Murphy on fight night bonus
“Where’s Dana [White]? That’s got to be $50,000! That’s got to be Fight of the Night. It has to be. Give me anybody in that top 10. I’m ready. Let’s go”.