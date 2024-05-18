Jon Jones vouching for Curtis Blaydes to win against Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones believes Curtis Blaydes has what it takes to beat Tom Aspinall, owing to his strong wrestling capabilities. Aspinall’s UFC interim heavyweight belt is going to be at stake. Their heavyweight clash is scheduled to take place at UFC 304 on the 27th of July in Manchester, England.

There’s a strong possibility for the winner of this fight to face the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones’ tweet on Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

I wouldn’t be surprised if Curtis won, i’ve seen scenarios like this time and time again. Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid ends up with a huge piece of humble pie. I mean If Sergei can touch Tom that easy, I’m sure Curtis can too. When Curtis decides to go, he’s a lot… https://t.co/wA2XcZpa03 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2024

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Curtis won, I’ve seen scenarios like this time and time again.

Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid ends up with a huge piece of humble pie. I mean If Sergei can touch Tom that easy, I’m sure Curtis can too. When Curtis decides to go, he’s a lot faster than people realize, and he hits hard.

A few well-timed shots and that strong top game, it could be a long night for old Tommy boy. Either way, I’ll be watching, excited to have some additional footage”

Sure, if I’m being completely honest, I always root for the Americans.. especially American wrestlers.. at the end of the day no matter who wins, Curtis is no walk in the park either. The only lane I’ve ever known, the fast one. I know no other speed. Can’t remember the last time… https://t.co/HyBY0HDDsh — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2024

“Sure, if I’m being completely honest, I always root for the Americans..

especially American wrestlers.. at the end of the day no matter who wins, Curtis is no walk in the park either. The only lane I’ve ever known, the fast one. I know no other speed. Can’t remember the last time I wasn’t at the big boy table”.