Islam Makhachev reveals that Khabib Nurmagomedov still misses fighting

Khabib broke many hearts when he hung up his gloves and announced retirement. One of the reasons behind his retirement was that he wasn't willing to continue since his father passed away. Dana White and the UFC tried to bring Khabib back many times, but Khabib was adamant about his decision.

Interestingly, Islam Makhachev recently revealed that Khabib misses fighting and fulfils his urge by training frequently whenever he gets the opportunity.

"This was my last fight. No way I can come here without my father. ... I promise it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this."



Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement after defending lightweight title at #UFC254



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/OYBSBMHrYl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2020

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov training. pic.twitter.com/reVrbXf6Vl — MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) February 26, 2024

Islam Makhachev on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Islam Makhachev explained how Khabib still misses fighting professionally.

"I think he's happy, but this guy misses fighting, fight camp," Makhachev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "That's why he joins us everywhere. He loves to train – every day, he trains. Not just when he's with us, everyday this guy's training.

He has a house in the village, a house in the city. Both houses have a sauna, very good gym, swimming pool. This guy is training everyday".

Islam Makhachev compares his style with Khabib Nurmagomedov

"It's not a secret, Khabib has like the worst style for everybody, If he takes you down, he takes all your energy, all your power because he's very heavy on top.

I don't have the same skills because always when I'm on top, I'm looking for choke, to do something, but this guy has crazy control, he holds you. Now, he has crazy power because he's big and he holds you and you say, 'Hey, get out'".