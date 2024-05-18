Anthony Smith believes Khamzat Chimaev can beat anyone in the division: “First round”

Anthony Smith seems to have a lot of faith in Khamzat Chimaev; he confidently thinks Khamzat Chimaev has what it takes to beat anyone in the UFC, regardless of the weight class. That does resemble with Chimaev’s mission in the UFC; he’s here to ‘smesh’ everybody!

Chimaev is progressively making his way to the top; he is one win away from getting a title fight. Robert Whittaker could be Chimaev’s toughest test yet. 22nd June promises fireworks. It’s one of those fights that are not worth missing.

Anthony Smith believes that Khamzat Chimaev can beat anybody across any weight class in a one-round fight:



"I'm a real big believer in Khamzat. I think the guy's incredible...



Anthony Smith on Khamzat Chimaev

Recently on The Believe You Me Podcast, Anthony Smith explained how he feels Khamzat Chimaev’s unbeatable.

“I’m a real big believer in Khamzat, I really am,” Smith said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think the guy’s incredible. But if we’re just being critical, first round. I think Khamzat can beat anybody across any weight class, I don’t give a * who it is.

“Anybody in the world, he can beat in the first round. We start getting into the second, third, fourth, fifth – the Gilbert Burns fight is a perfect example. If that fight goes another two rounds, (he’d be in trouble).

… First round, monster”.

Anthony Smith on Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker

“Whittaker won’t get tired, and that’s my sticking point, If he can do lots of big damage early in the first round, second round, and kind of compromise Whittaker early, then I think he can cruise.

If he paces himself early, now he’s not the Khamzat we’re used to. He’s not as effective. So I don’t know. I hate to say it, but I lean Whittaker”.