Gilbert Burns not strongly interested in fighting Colby Covington: “A lot of drama”

Gilbert Burns has trapped himself into an unexpected decline. He was a few steps away from getting a title shot, but the back-to-back losses against Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena minimized his chances. Gilbert Burns is ready for his second appearance of the year; he recently accepted Joaquin Buckley’s call-out and is ready to fight him.

There is one name that Gilbert Burns would avoid, and that’s Colby Covington. Burns justifies his statement by explaining how much drama is linked with Colby Covington. As of now 3 names have grabbed Gilbert Burns' interest.

Those names include:

Joaquin Buckley

Sean Brady

Geoff Neal

Gilbert Burns says he’ll be ready to fight in August, and lists some potential opponents:



“I just talked to the UFC yesterday and I said I’ll be ready to go by middle to end of August…



I have a couple guys that have been asking to fight me, [Joaquin] Buckley… Sean Brady,… pic.twitter.com/gTL9vlu9a5 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 17, 2024

Gilbert Burns on his next fight

GIlbert Burns would also entertain a fight with Colby Covington but it's not a high-priority option.

Recently on MMA Junkie Radio, Gilbert Burns shared his thoughts on fighting Colby Covington.

“I have no names, but I have a couple of guys that have been asking to fight me,” Burns said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Buckley was super, super loud. Sean Brady. Geoff Neal. I think one of those three guys.

Colby is always an option, but we will see”.

Gilbert Burns on fighting Colby Covington

“I like Colby, too. I like that fight, I always wanted to make that fight, but it’s just too complicated – too much drama for me.

We saw the whole drama with Ian Garry. I’m hearing Ian Garry might fight ‘MVP’ (Michael Page) now. The fight was supposed to be a done deal. Those guys were kind of attacking each other back-and-forth, and the fight didn’t happen.

So I’m not chasing that fight. If they offer, I’m going to say yes. But that’s one that I’m not chasing because I know there’s a lot of drama. It’s not easy to get this guy to sign a deal. I would love that fight, but I’m not chasing that fight”.