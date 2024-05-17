Tom Aspinall claims Ciryl Gane didn’t sign to fight because he’s doing a film

Tom Aspinall has eagerly been waiting to fight Jon Jones. His alternate option was to fight Ciryl Gane, but that fight failed to materialize because Ciryl Gane is shooting for a film, and due to the commitments, he couldn’t sign a fight with Tom Aspinall.

And that’s how the UFC concluded with Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes rematch for UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall reveals that the UFC wanted him to fight Ciryl Gane at #UFC304, but Gane didn’t accept the fight since he’s starring in a movie



Tom Aspinall on Ciryl Gane

In a recent YouTube video, Tom Aspinall explained why the fight with Ciryl Gane failed to happen.

“There’s only one more available guy, and that’s Ciryl Gane,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “The UFC wanted me to fight Ciryl Gane. I said OK. If the UFC wanted me to do it, we can do it.

I’m not bothered. I feel like I’m champion of the world. I’m ranked No. 1 in the world. I’ll fight anybody. You don’t have to talk me into anything. UFC are my bosses. They want me to fight Ciryl Gane. Count me in.

That’s OK. We’ll do it. Ciryl, on the other hand, he’s out there doing a film. Ciryl is out there trying to be the French Arnold Schwarzenegger right now. And fair play to him. If he wants to do films and be an actor, go ahead and enjoy yourself, Ciryl.

Go do your thing. Make some money. Do it however you do it. But he didn’t take the fight. He wanted to do his film”.