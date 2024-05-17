DC Believes Colby Covington Has No Right To Judge Who Gets UFC Title Shots

Colby Covington recently made some comments about Belal Muhammad. Covington believes Belal Muhammad is unworthy of a title shot. Daniel Cormier isn’t pleased to hear Colby Covington’s opinion because of his recent performance against Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad finally got his title shot opportunity; he will be fighting Leon Edwards for a rematch on 27th July at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Colby Covington says the news about Leon Edwards accepting 3 opponents for #UFC300 is fake news to hype up Leon since “he’s got no star power”.



He also laughs at Belal Muhammad for not being offered the title fight, and says he needs some activity or they should strip him of his… pic.twitter.com/mZ4I4XaQkO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 14, 2024

Daniel Cormier on Colby Covington’s recent comments

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier explained why he’s against Colby Covington’s recent comments.

“Colby Covington said that he feels like Belal Muhammad is sitting on his ranking and doesn’t deserve a title fight,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I love Colby. I think Colby’s cool.

I think he’s a good dude. I think he’s fine. But come on, Colby. Come on, brother. Colby can’t say or try to determine who gets a title fight right now because of the way he lost to Leon Edwards and the way he fought.

It seems like he’s unwilling to fight Ian Garry.

Daniel Cormier on Colby Covington avoiding a fight with Ian Machado Garry

"I think he should maybe step back and just not really say much at all until another fight comes his way.

I don’t know what the hesitance is to fighting Ian Garry for Colby Covington. I don’t know if he just doesn’t want to fight back in the rankings. But I think he needs to recognize that in this situation, that’s kind of what he’s going to get right now because of the way that he lost that last fight.

He didn’t fight well”.