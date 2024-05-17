Edson Barboza reacts to fighting Lerone Murphy: “He’s one of the best”

Edson Barboza has nothing but respect for Lerone Murphy and looks forward to a war this Saturday night. He is not underestimating his opponent; knowing the threat Lerone Murphy can turn out to be, he’s going to give his absolute best and treat him like he treats any other opponent.

Edson Barboza is focused on Saturday night but was also successful in showcasing his future demands. He looks forward to fighting Max Holloway for the BMF belt.

Edson Barboza calls for a BMF title fight against Max Holloway:



"If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me... Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever...



But imagine a fight against him…

Edson Barboza on fighting Lerone Murphy

During the recent media day, Edson Barboza shared his thoughts on fighting Lerone Murphy.

“He’s a really good fighter,” Barboza said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He has six fights in the UFC, but he showed that he’s one of the best. Of course the UFC don’t give him a chance to fight in the main event because he’s a nice guy.

He’s fighting in the main event because he deserves it – he’s really good. It’s going to be a war, like always. Everybody knows every time I will step in the octagon, I’m ready for war, and I think Saturday is not going to be different.

Give my best: I think that’s going to be the key for this fight, If I go there and give my 100 percent and give my best, I’m going to win this fight”.