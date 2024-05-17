Tom Aspinall upset over Jon Jones ‘holding up’ the division: “He’s playing games”

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will be fighting Curtis Blaydes for the rematch on 27th July at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Their fight is scheduled as the co-main event. Tom Aspinall still holds Jon Jones accountable for holding up the division by avoiding a fight with him.

Jon Jones wants Stipe Miocic and no one else; his recent tweet indicates that he may return in November.

I’m definitely not retired. Sitting on my porch sore all over enjoying some time in the Metaverse. November 9 can’t come soon enough. I’m earning it every day. Just like I always have. https://t.co/wskChxw4j3 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2024

Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones

In a recent YouTube video, Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on Jon Jones holding up the division.

“Bit of a strange conundrum with my division,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Usually, when the champ is coming back, the interim [champion] would obviously fight the champ. Jon Jones is holding * up, let’s be honest.

He’s playing games, so me and Curtis Blaydes though. We have history, we fought before — granted it was 15 seconds, it wasn’t an actual fight. I got injured, Curtis takes the win, but now it’s time to get a bit of payback.

If I’m not going to fight Jon, which obviously that’s not going to happen right now, this is the ideal situation, So [I’m] very, very happy, very, very motivated, for it. I’m going to put absolutely everything into the training camp, absolutely everything into the lifestyle, and, yeah, looking forward to it very much”.

Jon Jones reacts to 'holding up' the division