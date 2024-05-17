Islam Makhachev ready to fight Conor McGregor: “Of course I will fight with him”

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev understands how irrelevant it would be to dismiss a fight with Conor McGregor, given the history they share. Without any hesitation, Islam Makhachev expressed his readiness to fight Conor McGregor.

However, he highlighted how McGregor isn’t the same fighter anymore because of his drinking habits. Conor McGregor is perhaps 2-3 wins away from fighting for a title shot. His performance against Michael Chandler will play a huge role in dictating his future in the UFC.

Islam Makhachev says Conor McGregor is not the same and he’d be down to fight him in August/September



“Why you say ‘he finish Conor twice’, brother everybody can finish Conor, 10 times…



Why not [fight Conor]? People have to be stupid to say no. Of course I will fight with… pic.twitter.com/oHJ94hH8tt — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 16, 2024

Islam Makhachev on fighting Conor McGregor

Recently, on POUND 4 POUND with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, the invited guest, Islam Makhachev, shared his thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor.

“People have to be stupid to say no,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Of course I will fight with him. Brother, easy. This guy not same, I don’t want to, like, make him look bad, but everybody know this guy not same.

Before, yeah, for sure. When he was fighting with Khabib, he was in a good shape. He (was) a high-level fighter. But right now, too much alcohol, too much whiskey”.