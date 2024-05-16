UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad rematch officially announced

Dana White is a man of his word. He promised Belal Muhammad the next welterweight title shot and finally delivered the fight after a long wait. UFC 304 has a main event! Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad. Both fighters will face each other for the rematch on 27th July in Manchester, England.

Belal Muhammad has been pleading for this opportunity for a long time; most of the people in the MMA community are against this match-up because they believe Belal Muhammad is unworthy of a title shot. On the flip side, many professional analysts have shared an opposite view; they believe Belal Muhammad is absolutely worthy of a title shot.

27th July will undoubtedly clear all doubts. It will be very interesting to see if Belal Muhammad has what it takes to prove all the naysayers wrong by dethroning Leon Edwards and becoming the new welterweight champion.

UFC 304 – fights announced so far

Following are the fights that have been announced; more matchups can soon be announced:

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad (Main event)

Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes (Co-main event)

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Manel Kape vs Muhammad Mokaev

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

Daniel Pineda vs Nathaniel Wood

Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira

Bruna Brasil vs Molly McCann