Anthony Pettis reveals under what condition he will fight Cedric Doumbe

Anthony Pettis is ready to make his 6th PFL appearance against Cedric Doumbe. All he demands is an ‘impressive’ performance from Doumbe this Friday against Jaleel Willis. Pettis is currently on a two-match losing streak.

His fans are eagerly waiting to see him break out of it. Since Antony Pettis is booked for a boxing match against Chris Avila in July, it would be fair to assume that he will show up for an MMA fight in the ending phase of the year (September to December).

Anthony Pettis ready for Cedric Doumbe next unless he 'sh*ts the bed' again like his last fight



Cédric Doumbe veux faire des superfight contre Nick Diaz, Jorge Masvidal ou Anthony Pettis



Anthony Pettis on fighting Cedric Doumbe

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Anthony Pettis shared his thoughts on fighting Cedric Doumbe.

“[PFL] want me to fight Doumbe,” Pettis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “if he has a good performance this Friday, which I am up for as well. Where I’m at in my career, when it comes to mixed martial arts, I’m looking for exciting, fun fights.

The guy has to have a name and something behind him. Cedric checks most of those boxes, besides his last fight. That was the only thing I told PFL. His last fight, I didn’t like the outcome of that. He has to do something impressive for me to want to fight this guy and make it make sense”.