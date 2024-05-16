Rafael Dos Anjos wants an exit from lightweight rankings: “I walk around 195”

Rafael Dos Anjos seems to be done competing as a lightweight fighter, he’s more inclined to fight against contenders from the welterweight division because it’s closer to his natural weight. RDA’s recent tweet suggests that he wants to fight in July.

He last competed as a lightweight against Mateusz Gamrot in March but faced a tough loss. It will be interesting to see how the UFC reacts to RDA’s request.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ recent tweet

Get me out of LW rankings. For you LW out there calling me out I don’t compete at LW now on. I have nothing to prove to nobody, I walk around 195 at 39 years old. There’s lots of fights that make sense to me at 170.

I want to fight in July @ufc get me back in that octagon. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 15, 2024

Paddy Pimblett on fighting Rafael Dos Anjos

Paddy Pimblett recently showed interest in fighting Rafael Dos Anjos but since RDA wants to move to welterweight the fight may not happen.