Rafael Dos Anjos wants an exit from lightweight rankings: “I walk around 195”

Rafael Dos Anjos tweets about fighting at welterweight and to be removed from the lightweight rankings.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Rafael Dos Anjos wants an exit from lightweight rankings: “I walk around 195”
© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Rafael Dos Anjos seems to be done competing as a lightweight fighter, he’s more inclined to fight against contenders from the welterweight division because it’s closer to his natural weight. RDA’s recent tweet suggests that he wants to fight in July.

He last competed as a lightweight against Mateusz Gamrot in March but faced a tough loss. It will be interesting to see how the UFC reacts to RDA’s request.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ recent tweet

“Get me out of LW rankings. For you LW out there calling me out I don’t compete at LW now on. I have nothing to prove to nobody, I walk around 195 at 39 years old.

There’s lots of fights that make sense to me at 170. I want to fight in July @ufc get me back in that octagon”

Paddy Pimblett on fighting Rafael Dos Anjos

Paddy Pimblett recently showed interest in fighting Rafael Dos Anjos but since RDA wants to move to welterweight the fight may not happen.

SHARE