Edson Barboza wants to fight Max Holloway for the BMF belt: “I deserve that”

The iconic UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza unveiled his ambitious side by explaining how he looks forward to fighting Max Holloway for the BMF belt. Barboza believes he’s a worthy contender to fight for the BMF title.

These conversations could take place in the future but for now Barboza is focused on fighting the undefeated Lerone Murphy this Saturday night.

Edson Barboza on fighting Max Holloway

During the recent media day, Edson Barboza shared his thoughts on fighting Max Holloway.

“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me,” Barboza said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever.

I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt. It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC.

I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good”.