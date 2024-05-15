Ian Machado Garry reveals who he could be fighting next: “I’ve said yes”

The rising UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is more than ready for his next fight. He has been offered many fights and has agreed to face tough contenders, but the same level of conviction was missing from his potential opponents.

Since the fight with Colby Covington hit a dead end. Ian Machado Garry shifted his attention to fighting other contenders. He said 'yes' to fight Michael Page and looks forward to feature in the upcoming UFC 303 event. Machado Garry also showed interest in fighting Joaquin Buckley.

Ian Machado Garry claims he's agreed to fight MVP and is awaiting a response



https://t.co/uqzknJdwxT pic.twitter.com/xgTDtn12uq — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 14, 2024

They’re all talk online but when it comes to fighting no one is stepping up. Everyone has an excuse. pic.twitter.com/1Nb7RDpoyH — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) May 14, 2024

Ian Machado Garry on fighting Michael Page and Joaquin Buckley

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on fighting Michael Page and Joaquin Buckley.

“I’ve said yes,” Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’ve said yes to that name [Michael Page]. Him and his coaches are deciding because he seems a bit heavy to make weight in seven weeks time, but I’ve said yes.

I said to yes to Joaquin Buckley. I’ve said yes to every single person that has come my way. That is what I do. Since I’ve entered the UFC, I’ve done nothing different. I say, ‘Yes.’ I say, ‘What date? Where? And when?’”.

Ian Machado Garry on how he will fight when he’s the champion

“They’re only fighting twice a year. I’m looking to do three and four a year. So when I become champion, when that happens, I’m going to continue this consistency.

I’m going to take out the next best guy. I want to clear out the division. I want to do it the way Israel [Adesanya] did it, I want to do it better than the way [Kamaru] Usman did it, and by the time I get to the belt, I’ll have taken out six of the top 15 already so there won’t be a lot more to go”.