Gilbert Burns responds to Joaquin Buckley’s call out: “Let’s do it”

Joaquin Buckley secured a dominating win against Nursulton Ruziboev and called out Conor McGregor and Gilbert Burns. McGregor didn’t react or respond, but to everyone’s surprise, Gilbert Burns did! Gilbert Burns has responded with a strong yes; he’s ready to fight Joaquin Buckley; if a contract is sent to him, he will, without any hesitation, sign it.
The lesson to learn from Joaquin Buckley’s bold call-outs is to never stop being ambitious.
Gilbert Burns on fighting Joaquin Buckley
Recently on Show Me The Money Podcast, Gilbert Burns shared his thoughts on fighting Joaquin Buckley.
“Let’s do it,” Burns said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “The way I see it, like, I’m not in the situation to call anyone out or to pick and choose. OK, I’m No. 6 right now. If they send me [a contract for Buckley], I’ll say yes now.
I never say no to a fight, I’m not planning [to] start doing [that now]”.
