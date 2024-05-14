Michael Bisping reacts to Joaquin Buckley calling out McGregor: “He went too far”

Michael Bisping loved Joaquin Buckley’s performance but felt the exact opposite emotion for his call out. Joaquin Buckley electrified the entire area with his exceptional performance against Nursulton Ruziboev. However, his post-fight callout did not impress many.

Joaquin Buckley called out Conor McGregor for a future showdown at welterweight. Joaquin Buckley rectified his call out in the post fight press conference and ended up mentioning Gilbert Burns.

Joaquin Buckley calls out Conor McGregor: 'You come from a line of McH*es!' pic.twitter.com/vxvBq4lAz8 — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) May 12, 2024

Joaquin Buckley on his callout of Conor McGregor at #UFCStLouis being shut down by Dana White pic.twitter.com/Q8bC0TYQA7 — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) May 13, 2024

Michael Bisping on Joaquin Buckley’s performance

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Joaquin Buckley’s post-fight callout.

“He was the better fighter from start to finish – hitting double-leg takedowns, taking him down, wobbling him on the feet, almost finishing him in Round 3,” Bisping said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“Just a fantastic performance, a fantastic fight week – his star shot through the roof, and then he went too far”.

Michael Bisping on Joaquin Buckley’s call out

"Not the best callout, Listen, I like Joaquin Buckley.

I’m not talking * . But that fight with Conor McGregor is never going to happen, so you could say that potentially he wasted a callout. And then on top of that, then he went too far. He’s trying to be insulting and give McGregor a reason to want to fight him.

He was calling his mom and grandma a ho, basically. I like a bit of * talk, and then when he went that far, I’m like, ‘Oh* , this is bad.’ I think it was just in the moment with the adrenaline, with the big win, with his home crowd.

He probably thought it was being funny, but I don’t think anyone particularly enjoyed that one. (He got) a great win over a tough opponent. The man’s got massive amounts of charisma, ridiculous knockout power, very athletic and he’s got a bright future.

He should have called out somebody realistic, though”.