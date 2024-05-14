Aljamain Sterling confident of beating Sean O’Malley in a rematch

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling still seems to be affected by facing a TKO loss against Sean O’Malley. Sterling complains and calls it an “off-night”. However, he is firmly convinced that in a rematch, he will get his hands raised against Sean O’Malley.

The chances of seeing Aljamain Sterling going down to bantamweight are pretty low, but Sean O’Malley has mentioned coming up to featherweight, so perhaps in the future, fans could get to see a showdown at 145.

Aljamain Sterling likes his chances in a Sean O'Malley rematch with time to prepare "the proper way."



Aljamain Sterling reveals that Dana White told him if he beat Sean O'Malley, he could move up to 145 to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the title.



He also believes that he was/is skilled enough to compete with Volk:



Aljamain Sterling on fighting Sean O’Malley for a rematch

In a recent interview with Kanpai Media, Aljamain Sterling expressed confidence in beating Sean O’Malley in a possible rematch.

“O’Malley showed up that night. It was an off-night for myself, and the better man won that night,” Sterling said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “That’s why we say, ‘Any place, anywhere, any time.’ Sometimes it’s your night, sometimes it’s not, and unfortunately for me, it just didn’t go my way.

I do know if I had a rematch, and as long as he waited from August to fighting ‘Chito’ in March, give me that time to recover and prepare and to cut my weight the proper way. In a rematch, I would bet my life savings on that”.

Aljamain Sterling on Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

“Now he gets to fight Merab and I’m happy for my friend to get a chance to become a world champion the same way I gave an opportunity of a lifetime for O’Malley even while I handicapped myself, finally, he’s giving my boy a fair shake.

Giving him a chance to realize a dream”.