Bryce Mitchell responds to Sean Woodson’s callout: “I’m ready, I need some money”

Sean Woodson is progressively making his way to the top. He claimed a significant unanimous decision win against the well-experienced Alex Caceres at UFC St Louis. After achieving the giant milestone, Sean Woodson called out Bryce Mitchell for a future showdown.

Interestingly, Bryce Mitchell, in response agreed to fight him. Sean Woodson wants to climb the ladder to the top and then fight for the prestigious featherweight belt.

"Bryce Mitchell that's what I want."



Sean Woodson (@SeanWoodsonMMA) calls his shot up the featherweight rankings after beating Alex Caceres at his hometown of St. Louis #UFCStLouis results : https://t.co/IAithvgb9C — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 12, 2024

Sean Woodson defeats Alex Caceres via Unanimous Decision



Thoughts on this one? #UFCSTL

pic.twitter.com/jp9RN16oHj — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 12, 2024

Sean Woodson on fighting Bryce Mitchell

During the post-fight interview, Sean Woodson shared his thoughts on fighting Bryce Mitchell and explained how he wants a title shot.

“I just beat a top 15-ranked guy,” Woodson said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I feel like I should be (ranked in the) top 15 next. Next, I want Bryce Mitchell. I want No. 10, then I want No. 5, then I want a title shot.

I’m the dark horse in this division, I can be the best in the world. I have everything it takes to get there. The world just doesn’t know it yet. I know it, my team knows it, and my city knows it. I’m coming for that belt.

I promise you”.

Bryce Mitchell’s response

“When and where, dude? When and where? I’m sitting here watching this *. I’m ready. I need some money. I’m ready to fight you. Tell me where”.