Joaquin Buckley calls out Conor McGregor and Gilbert Burns: “Why not take chances”

Joaquin Buckley rose victoriously against Nursulton Ruziboev. After 5 rounds of dominating action, the judges declared Joaquin Buckley the winner by unanimous decision. Buckley was all hyped up, and in the octagon interview, he ferociously called out Conor McGregor for a fight at welterweight.

In the post-fight press conference, Buckley expressed his urge to fight Gilbert Burns. Perhaps Joaquin Buckley is 2-3 significant wins away from securing a better level of authority.

Joaquin Buckley says that he's "definitely not" going to get the Conor McGregor fight, and has pivoted his interests towards Gilbert Burns:



"Gilbert Burns I think is a beautiful fight... a beautiful match up."



(via. #UFCStLouis post-fight press conference) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/xr7hX8cVQl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 12, 2024

Joaquin Buckley on fighting Conor McGregor

During the recent post-fight press conference, Joaquin Buckley shared his thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor and Gilbert Burns.

“I’m definitely not going to get that, but why not take chances, right?” Buckley said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ve been doing it up until this moment, so why not make the biggest callout that I can make? If Michael Chandler doesn’t show up for the fight, ‘New Mansa’ will be ready”.

Joaquin Buckley on fighting Gilbert Burns

“Gilbert Burns, I think it’s a beautiful fight, a beautiful matchup, I don’t know when he’s going to be cleared or when he’s going to be ready, but Gilbert Burns, definitely”.