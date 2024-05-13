Ben Askren on Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira: “It’s over in like two and a half minutes”

Ben Askren decided to delve into the ongoing discussions about a potential fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira at heavyweight. After carefully analyzing both fighters’ recent performances, Ben Askren believes Jon Jones would finish Alex Pereira in a similar style he finished Ciryl Gane.

His theory is very simple. Ben Askren believes Alex Pereira hasn’t been tested by opponents with a firm wrestling background, and this missing element could lead to an early finish.

Daniel Cormier says that Jon Jones is "smart" for trying to fight Alex Pereira instead of Tom Aspinall:



"Is it not the smart thing? Is fighting not 'make the most money, and be as safe as possible'



Generations prior, [Jones] has fought the best... from our generation, him and… pic.twitter.com/WJinVbM1O4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 12, 2024

Ben Askren breaks down Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira

Recently on Funky & Champ, Ben Askren shared his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira.

“We saw Pereira get taken down by [Israel] Adesanya and he was kept down for, actually, a significant portion of time,” Askren said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “And it is kind of wild that we have this guy Pereira, and there’s no doubt he’s making his mark as, possibly, one of the best ever if he keeps winning, yet [there] are questions about his wrestling.

Like, how would he do against good wrestling? And we don’t know because somehow Jamahal Hill didn’t try a takedown, [Jiri] Prochazka didn’t try a takedown, [Jan] Blachowicz actually did take him down and keep him down for a round, Strickland didn’t try a takedown.

... Like, these guys, they don’t try takedowns”.

Ben Askren’s prediction

“So we still have all of these questions. So if he fights Jon Jones, I think there’s a chance it’s over in like two and a half minutes.

I mean, look what Jon did to Ciryl Gane. He’s a large man, he’s a high-level wrestler, he’s got great grappling skills. Yeah, I think there’s a possibility of that for sure”.