Derrick Lewis brutally knocks out Rodrigo Nascimento in the 3rd round

Derrick Lewis made a lot of noise against Rodrigo Nascimento in their heavyweight battle. Both fighters secured dominating moments; however, in the 3rd round, Derrick Lewis unleashed all he had and added one more knockout win to his record.
UFC St. Louis was a hit; it will be interesting to see who Derrick Lewis ends up facing next. His post-fight celebration is going viral all over social media.
BRO MOONED THE CROWD LMAOOO
Derrick Lewis post-fight interview
During the post-fight interview, Derrick Lewis explained how losing was not an option for him.
“I appreciate St. Louis for letting me show my naked * tonight,” Lewis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I couldn’t let no taxi cab driver from Brazil beat me. This is my first time ever hearing of that guy.
Ain’t no way I could let someone like that beat me. I’m going to sit my Black * down for a second. I’m getting too old for this shit, I’m in my prime, but you didn’t see that shit. You don’t see too many almost 40 year olds doing that shit like that”.
