Michael Pereira reveals why he won’t fight Roman Dolidze: “I was surprised he agreed”

Michael Pereira was offered a fight with Roman Dolidze, but for understandable reasons, the fight wouldn’t take place. Michael Pereira avoids a fight with Roman Dolidze because they are training partners, and they share a friendly bond, which is why Michael Pereira was shocked upon hearing that Roman Dolidze agreed to fight him.

However, since the conversations didn’t go far, the fight won’t happen. Roman Dolidze is fighting Anthony Hernandez on 1st June at UFC 302 preliminary card.

Michael Pereira on fighting Roman Dolidze

In a recent interview, Michael Pereira explained why he won’t fight Roman Dolidze.

“I didn’t agree to this fight,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “The man trains with me every day at the P.I., at Xtreme Couture. He agreed to it, but I haven’t. To me, it’s not the moment to fight him.

If he agreed to it, that’s his problem. I was surprised he agreed to it, really. To me, in my head, he’s a training partner, a friend. I see I’m not. I would have to find another gym and organize everything to fight him, That’s why I didn’t accept it.

He trained at Xtreme, and since I’m new there, I would have to go out and train somewhere else. I don’t even know where I would train. It’s too much logistics to fight in a month”.