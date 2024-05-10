Islam Makhachev breaks silence on Max Holloway fight: “Max has a job in his division”

Islam Makhachev has already mapped out his future UFC plan. After facing Dustin Poirier and Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev wants to leave a mark in the welterweight division; he aspires to be a double champion. Which is why Islam Makhachev is not interested to entertain a fight with Max Holloway.

He’s aware of Holloway’s engagement at the featherweight division and believes it’s better if they both focus on competing in their own divisions.

Islam Makhachev is not interested in Max Holloway fight



Islam Makhachev believes there is "no job" left at lightweight, and says the UFC has to give him a shot at Leon Edwards for the welterweight belt:



"Honestly, I don't have any exciting fights [at lightweight] because, Dustin [Poirier] has just 1 fight wins streak… Arman…

Islam Makhachev on fighting Max Holloway

Recently on The Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on fighting Max Holloway.

“Honestly, Max has a job in his division,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I don’t want to give a chance to Max because people are still talking about me not defending my belt against the lightweight guys.

I need some real contenders from my division".

Islam Makhachev on what he wants next

“I want to clean my division and fight for the welterweight [title].Man, who has next? Now, we have Poirier. After if I beat Poirier and after Arman, I don’t know.

I don’t have some job in my division. I need that second belt. I think I deserve it. This is my dream to be double champion”.