Cory Sandhagen prepared for a grappling battle against Umar Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen is a few months away from stepping into one of the toughest challenges of his career. Cory Sandhagen will be facing Umar Nurmagomedov on 3rd August at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The fight could be a title eliminator; Sandhagen recognizes how the fight will have a lot of grappling and is ready to show the world his unseen ground game.

Cory Sandhagen on fighting Umar Nurmagomedov

Recently on The MMA Hour, Cory Sandhagen explained how he looks forward to show more of his ground game. “It’s going to be a pain in the * of a fight, to be honest with you,” Sandhagen said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“It’s going to be a tough one. I’m ready for whatever. No one’s gotten to see my grappling. I know that’s going to be something that people talk about, but that’d be a fun thing for me to be able to show off, because I do work with Ryan Hall and it’s a really unique style, and I think it’s going to be a pain in the * for him to have to deal with.

The amount of space that he leaves is going to be a pain in the ass to deal with, but I’ll figure it out. And yeah, I trained 10 weeks already for him and I’m about to hop into another 12-week training camp, so I’ll have some really good answers for things”.

Cory Sandhagen on fighting at featherweight

Cory Sandhagen wants to make a new start at featherweight: