Jon Jones breaks silence on holding up the division: “I’m allowed to get hurt once”

Jon Jones was meant to fight Stipe Mioic last year in November, but due to an injury, he was forced to withdraw from the event and spend time recovering. The phase of recovery has hit a dead end; Jon Jones is now training again and will soon be ready to face Stipe Miocic.

A fan recently asked Jon Jones if he was holding up the division due to his inactivity, and in response, Jon Jones tweeted the following:

No, I think it’s great to see the UFC showing such a level of respect to their champion athletes. I’ve dedicated my entire adult life to the sport, I think I’m allowed to get hurt once. This injury was supposed to take up to a year to heal, but I’m already back in pre-camp, I’m… https://t.co/4uPnf5CbE6 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 9, 2024

And besides, there’s not many people in the heavyweight division right now that are capable of creating super fights. If Alex doesn’t move up in the near future, you’re not really missing out on much. The belt will just be tossed around like usual business. https://t.co/4uPnf5CbE6 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 9, 2024

Jon Jones wants to fight Alex Pereira after he’s done with Stipe Miocic in an attempt to save the GOAT status.

If Alex Pereira wins against Jon Jones, he will become a double champion and cement his name as the greatest fighter of all time.

Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones chosing Alex Pereira over him

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones new fight preference: