Jon Jones breaks silence on holding up the division: “I’m allowed to get hurt once”

Jon Jones justifies his inactivity from fighting.

by Aryan Lakhani
Jon Jones was meant to fight Stipe Mioic last year in November, but due to an injury, he was forced to withdraw from the event and spend time recovering. The phase of recovery has hit a dead end; Jon Jones is now training again and will soon be ready to face Stipe Miocic.

A fan recently asked Jon Jones if he was holding up the division due to his inactivity, and in response, Jon Jones tweeted the following:

Jon Jones wants to fight Alex Pereira after he’s done with Stipe Miocic in an attempt to save the GOAT status.

If Alex Pereira wins against Jon Jones, he will become a double champion and cement his name as the greatest fighter of all time.

Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones chosing Alex Pereira over him

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones new fight preference:

Jon Jones
