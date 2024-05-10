Islam Makhachev decodes Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempt: “He will give his back”

Islam Makhachev can foresee Dustin Poirier’s moves ahead of the fight. Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier will try to submit him with a guillotine choke, and it will be nothing but a futile attempt. Islam Makhachev is confident of sealing a win against Dustin Poirier and is also confident about the failure of Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempt in the upcoming fight.

Islam Makhachev gets caught lying while praising Dustin Poirier's guillotine



Islam: "[Dustin] have very good guillotine."



Cormier: "No he's lying. He's being disrespectful."



Islam: "Okay, I don't respect his guillotine... because I never see him finish someone in…"

Islam Makhachev on Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempts

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Islam Makhachev explained how he looks forward to counteract Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempts.

“We will start and I will try to take him down,” Makhachev said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.“He will try to get me in a guillotine (choke). I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple punches.

He will give his back, then I will finish. One day maybe, I hope (Poirier) will finish his guillotine on someone. But it’s not going to be me”.

Islam Makhachev casually squatting 160KG/352lbs like it’s nothing



The pure strength & power Islam has is something special AllahummaBarik pic.twitter.com/mKSmK13kL5 — - (@AIKYGDLT) April 26, 2024

Islam Makhachev on his future plans

Islam Makhachev looks forward to jump to the welterweight division.