Islam Makhachev decodes Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempt: “He will give his back”

Islam Makhachev is ready for Dustin Poirier's guillotine attempts.

by Aryan Lakhani
Islam Makhachev can foresee Dustin Poirier’s moves ahead of the fight. Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier will try to submit him with a guillotine choke, and it will be nothing but a futile attempt. Islam Makhachev is confident of sealing a win against Dustin Poirier and is also confident about the failure of Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempt in the upcoming fight.

Islam Makhachev on Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempts

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Islam Makhachev explained how he looks forward to counteract Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempts.

“We will start and I will try to take him down,” Makhachev said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.“He will try to get me in a guillotine (choke). I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple punches.

He will give his back, then I will finish. One day maybe, I hope (Poirier) will finish his guillotine on someone. But it’s not going to be me”.

Islam Makhachev on his future plans

Islam Makhachev looks forward to jump to the welterweight division.

