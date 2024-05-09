Daniel Cormier confident of Alex Pereira’s survival in the heavyweight division

Alex Pereira’s chances of entering the heavyweight division became stronger after Jon Jones publicly showed interest in fighting him in the near future. Daniel Cormier believes it would be a ‘massive mistake’ to assume that Alex Pereira won’t do well at heavyweight.

Cormier believes in Alex Pereira’s ability to make the difficult look easy. If Alex Pereira beats Jon Jones. The MMA world will undeniably have a new GOAT.

| Jiri Prochazka tells @LynchOnSports that he’s not heard that he will definitely be the next challenger for Alex Pereira but that is what he is hoping for.



He says he’ll be ready to fight Pereira whenever, even as early as #UFC303 if the UFC would want that.



Daniel Cormier on Alex Pereira fighting at heavyweight

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira fighting at heavyweight.

“He can be successful at heavyweight,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think he can do whatever he wants. I’m past betting against Alex Pereira. I’m past saying that he can’t do something.

I think time and time again, Alex Pereira has proven he can do whatever he wants. Every challenge has challenges, and every great thing will be hard. Him at heavyweight, there would be some issues. But there are still issues at 205.

When you get to heavyweight, especially for him, he will have guys like Tom Aspinall or Curtis Blaydes – guys who truly can cause him some problems with their size and their wrestling ability. But it’s not impossible.

To think that Alex would not find success would be a massive mistake”.

Daniel Cormier on Alex Pereira being the new G.O.A.T

“If Alex can be a guy that wins a third belt, that dude better be in the conversation as greatest of all time, And hell, he’s only got like (12) fights in his entire career”.

