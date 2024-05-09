UFC 304: Mohammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape officially announced

Mohammed Mokaev will face Manel Kape at the upcoming UFC 304 event. The fight is scheduled to take place on 27th July in Manchester. The winner of the flyweight clash will most probably secure a title shot and get the opportunity to face the champion Alexandre Pantoja.

A crucial fight for both fighters, almost a do-or-die situation. It promises to be a competitive fight; the hungrier one will rise victoriously on 27th July.

July 27th another victory InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/4xn444PwuT — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) May 8, 2024

This will be Manel Kape’s first appearance of the year, as both of his fights against Matheus Nicholas were cancelled.

On the flip side, Mohammad Mokaev has had a successful year so far; he beat Alex Perez in a dominating style. The main and co-main events are yet to be announced for the upcoming UFC 304 event. More details shall be disclosed in the forthcoming days.

Petarung UFC Mohammad mokaev menyerukan kepada perdana menteri Inggris Rishi sounak untuk menghentikan genosida israel terhadap rakyat Palestina,dia jg mendedikasikan kemenangannya untuk Palestina pic.twitter.com/MZWm50R5Ay — Laskar proling Lentera hati (@laskar16295) March 3, 2024

Mohammad Mokaev's submission win against Tim Elliot

Mohammad Mokaev remains undefeated after submitting Tim Elliot in round 3 at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/myixjTnjyg — News Alphas (@NewsAlphas) October 21, 2023