UFC 304: Mohammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape officially announced

Mohammad Mokaev will fight Manel Kape on 27th July at UFC 304.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mohammed Mokaev will face Manel Kape at the upcoming UFC 304 event. The fight is scheduled to take place on 27th July in Manchester. The winner of the flyweight clash will most probably secure a title shot and get the opportunity to face the champion Alexandre Pantoja.

A crucial fight for both fighters, almost a do-or-die situation. It promises to be a competitive fight; the hungrier one will rise victoriously on 27th July.

This will be Manel Kape’s first appearance of the year, as both of his fights against Matheus Nicholas were cancelled.

On the flip side, Mohammad Mokaev has had a successful year so far; he beat Alex Perez in a dominating style. The main and co-main events are yet to be announced for the upcoming UFC 304 event. More details shall be disclosed in the forthcoming days.

Mohammad Mokaev's submission win against Tim Elliot

