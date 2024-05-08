Jan Blachowicz wants a rematch with Alex Pereira: “He is not a better fighter”

Jan Blachowicz isn’t convinced of his loss against Alex Pereira; he seeks a rematch and wants to fight him once he is ready to compete again. Blachowicz thought that he won against Alex Pereira and took pride in the fact that Alex Pereira couldn’t knock him out.

Alex Pereira is ambitious about his UFC journey; he may soon jump to the heavyweight division, especially after Jon Jones showed strong interest in fighting him.

Jan Blachowicz is looking to return towards the end of the year, and believes he deserves a rematch against Alex Pereira:



"[Alex] is not better fighter than me, and I believe that I deserve the rematch... When he fight against me, I still believe that I won this fight.… pic.twitter.com/nr7m20ujt9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2024

Jan Blachowicz on Alex Pereira rematch

In a recent interview with Fanatics Views, Jan Blachowicz shared his thoughts on fighting Alex Pereira for a rematch.

“He is not a better fighter than me, and I believe that I deserve the rematch,” Blachowicz said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “When he fight against me, I still believe that I won this fight. (Judges) see different scores, but I believe that I won this fight against him, and I believe that I deserve the rematch.

He knocked out everybody – not me. When I come back, I believe that I can fight against him one more time".

Jan Blachowicz on his recovery

“Everyday is a little bit better but still I need more time to recover and to fix correctly, so I think my next fight will be at the end of the year, not earlier”.