Sean O’Malley wants to fight Conor McGregor at lightweight: “That would be legendary”

Sean O’Malley has strong intentions to move up to featherweight after he’s done with Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley has a few opponents in mind for his next to next fight:

Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway

Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley has always been a fan of Conor McGregor until McGregor posted his recent tweet where he sort of lashed out at Sean O’Malley for using the drug ‘ostarine’ and called him out for a sparring session.

Here's his deleted tweet:

Conor McGregor just went wild on Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley pic.twitter.com/q2s1Tat3fN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 3, 2024

Sean O’Malley believes that Conor McGregor may be jealous of his success:



“I do think there was a lot of jealousy. People like that, that big of an ego, he see’s what’s happening. He’s starting to get pushed out, I’m starting to come up.



It’s like, there’s no other reason for… pic.twitter.com/mGTU5RBxHq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 7, 2024

Sean O’Malley on fighting Conor McGregor

Recently on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on his possible future fights.

“He’s big nowadays,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’m pretty realistic when it comes to big guys. I’m like, okay, I’m a ‘35er. I stay in my lane and I do my thing.

I could go up to ‘45, I’d fight ‘Volk’ (Alexander Volkanovski), I’d fight Max [Holloway], I’d fight Ilia, but I stay in my lane. Conor’s one of the only guys I would fight that I’m like that * big.

I would just fight him at ‘55. First of all, it’s a huge payday, second of all, it’s Conor. That would be legendary. So, he’s one of the rare guys I would fight that are way out of my weight class”.