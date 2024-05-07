Daniel Cormier applauds Jon Jones for picking Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall: “Smart”

Jon Jones showed a lack of interest in fighting Tom Aspinall and is now more than ever inclined to face the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. Strategically, Daniel Cormier believes it’s a smart move as he believes Tom Aspinall’ is a riskier pick.

Jon Jones will soon make his return against Stipe Miocic; if Jon Jones wins, there’s a high chance to see him face either Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira next.

Tom Aspinall says that Jon Jones is “playing games” on social media:



“Right now, the guy is playing games. Again. Trying to convince the public on what he wants and what he doesn’t want. Which he does really really well.



We can chat about Jon if and when he ever signs a… pic.twitter.com/8Mg3IbSPnA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 6, 2024

Jon Jones explains why he picks Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall

You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding? Tom only matters in the UK, newsflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Toms a contender who won a belt against another contender. We had to save Madison Square… https://t.co/JatZed5UUO — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2024

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones avoiding Tom Aspinall fight

Recently on “Good Guy/ Bad Guy”, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Jon Jones picking Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall.

“Not everybody hits like Francis Ngannou or Alex Pereira, but if you can get away from that and manage that, it’s much less risky than fighting a guy with a full skillset that’s complete. That’s exactly what Tom Aspinall looks to be,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I love what Jon is doing in terms of being smart, finding the right matchup. I don’t know that it will fly. These athletes are much smarter today than they were before, and I believe it makes for the sport to be even more interesting.

I love it. I love what Jon is doing. I love what Alex is doing, but I think Jon is choosing: ‘Dude, I’m not fighting Tom Aspinall. Have you seen Tom Aspinall?’”