Alexandre Pantoja dreams of fighting Demetrius Johnson: “He’s the GOAT”

The UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has a dream opponent who is none other than the former UFC fighter Demetrius Johnson. In Pantoja’s eyes, Demetrius Johnson is a ‘GOAT’; if not a professional bout, Pantoja would be more than pleased to settle his desire with a sparring session.

However, Pantoja's idol wasn't very impressed with his recent performance against Steve Erceg.

Demetrious Johnson criticizes Alexandre Pantoja's performance at #UFC301, and compares him to past flyweight champions.



"I didn't feel like Alex Pantoja was a better fighter... if you keep him away from his grappling... you can take advantage of him...



When I look at the past… pic.twitter.com/j3ee84NS8W — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 5, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja may most likely fight Mohammad Mokaev next.

Alexandre Pantoja wants a "dream" fight against Demetrious Johnson



“He’s the GOAT, you know? How can I not say that? I think right now, after two title defenses, I can speak a little bit about that.



https://t.co/7a4HPgsuf6 #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/ueCLtNnjsp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 6, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja on fighting Demetrius Johnson

Recently on The MMA Hour, Alexandre Pantoja shared his thoughts on fighting Demetrius Johnson.

“He’s the GOAT. How can I not say that?” Pantoja said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think right now, I think [with] two title defenses, I can speak a little bit about that [fight], because I have huge respect for Demetrious Johnson.

I can’t try to compare myself with him. And I think right now I can say something, I have more [credentials] to put on the table [than before], and I think that’s a dream for me. I don’t like to say I have dreams, because I want to live everything I have in my life.

I think to live is better [than] to dream, you know? But if I’m dreaming of something, it’s a fight with Demetrious Johnson. If he doesn’t [want the] fight, maybe I go to the gym and train with him or [have] a hard sparring [session with him]? I don’t know. But I have so much respect for him”.