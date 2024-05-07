Alexandre Pantoja dreams of fighting Demetrius Johnson: “He’s the GOAT”

The UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has a dream opponent who is none other than the former UFC fighter Demetrius Johnson. In Pantoja’s eyes, Demetrius Johnson is a ‘GOAT’; if not a professional bout, Pantoja would be more than pleased to settle his desire with a sparring session.
However, Pantoja's idol wasn't very impressed with his recent performance against Steve Erceg.
Alexandre Pantoja may most likely fight Mohammad Mokaev next.
Alexandre Pantoja wants a "dream" fight against Demetrious Johnson
"He's the GOAT, you know? How can I not say that? I think right now, after two title defenses, I can speak a little bit about that.
Alexandre Pantoja on fighting Demetrius Johnson
Recently on The MMA Hour, Alexandre Pantoja shared his thoughts on fighting Demetrius Johnson.
“He’s the GOAT. How can I not say that?” Pantoja said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think right now, I think [with] two title defenses, I can speak a little bit about that [fight], because I have huge respect for Demetrious Johnson.
I can’t try to compare myself with him. And I think right now I can say something, I have more [credentials] to put on the table [than before], and I think that’s a dream for me. I don’t like to say I have dreams, because I want to live everything I have in my life.
I think to live is better [than] to dream, you know? But if I’m dreaming of something, it’s a fight with Demetrious Johnson. If he doesn’t [want the] fight, maybe I go to the gym and train with him or [have] a hard sparring [session with him]? I don’t know. But I have so much respect for him”.