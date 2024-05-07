Sean O’Malley reacts to Conor McGregor’s recent outburst: “I cried for a little bit”

Conor McGregor aggressively ranted through a recent tweet upon hearing that Ryan Garcia tested positive for an illegal substance for his fight with Devin Haney. McGregor compared Ryan Garcia to Sean O’Malley for using ‘ostarine’ and challenged them for a sparring session.

Sean O’Malley was quite affected by Conor McGregor’s recent outburst and believes that his idol has now turned into a rival.

Ryan Garcia fires back at Conor McGregor for saying he deserves a lifetime ban pic.twitter.com/qEQMF14u7B — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 3, 2024

Sean O’Malley on Conor McGregor’s recent outburst on twitter

In a recent episode of TheTimboSuga Podcast, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s recent outburst.

“I seen a lot of people being like, ‘Damn, I bet Suga’s sad,” O’Malley said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Suga always talks nothing but great about Conor and he’s his * idol.’ He just went on a little tweet rant, * booger sugar’d up talking shit.

‘I thought you was out for a spar.’ I was more sad than mad. Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him, I’m turning up. I’m changing up real quick, * Conor. When your idols turn to rivals”.

Sean O’Malley’s initial reaction

“He obviously was on some good amount of fun stuff, I think the tweet got deleted pretty quick, but is what it is. I cried for a little bit, I’m over it”.