UFC 302: Dustin Poirier believes Islam Makhachev is underestimating him

Dustin Poirier quite unexpectedly got a title shot. He’s being heavily underestimated ahead of the fight. The underestimation stems from similar tight fight defeats; Dustin Poirier failed against Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov in a similar fashion.

His performance indicated that the ground game needs fixing. Dustin Poirer is ready to give his all on 2nd June. Islam Makhachev will be defending his lightweight belt for the first time against a lightweight contender, and it will be interesting to see if Dustin Poirier can out-grapple Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier says if he submits Islam Makhachev with a gilly, he’ll get a statue of himself in the guillotine position on his front yard



Dustin Poirier on Islam Makhachev’s recent comments

Recently, on The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev underestimating him as an opponent.

“I kind of feel like some of the stuff he says, he might not [respect me],” Poirier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “But I’m going to put my hands on this guy. I’m coming in there to hurt him.

This is my last shot. Mom’s spaghetti. Let’s go. I haven’t been keeping up a whole lot but when I was at the gym, Mike Brown told me, ‘Man, I think this guy may be underestimating your jiu-jitsu and underestimating how dangerous you are.’ I think what he was referring to was an interview with Islam saying, ‘This is an easy fight for me.’ I was tagged in a bunch of stuff on Instagram and Twitter of him saying that.

And I don’t know, maybe he goes about all fights like that, but I can finish and beat anybody at 155 pounds in the world. I really believe that. And he doesn’t have to believe it. I’m the one who has to believe it and go out there and beat his *. I can do that”.