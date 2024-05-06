Benoit Saint-Denis ready to fight Dan Hooker next: “Yeah, why not?”

Benoit Saint-Denis faced a tough loss against Dustin Poirier; Saint-Denis blames his defeat on a pre-fight staph infection. The French fighter was one win away from fitting himself into the title fight picture, but since he lost, the opportunity has drifted away.

Benoit Saint-Denis is still in the hunt for more; he looks forward to fighting a contender from the top 10. He wants a fight with Dan Hooker or Arman Tsarukyan.

Benoit Saint Denis welcomes a war with "good fellow" Dan Hooker in France



Benoit Saint-Denis on fighting Dan Hooker

Recently on The MMA Hour, Benoit-Saint Denis shared his thoughts on fighting Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan next.

“Yeah, why not? Dan Hooker is a tough fighter, he’s a good fighter so, I’m looking to fight anybody in the top 15,” Saint-Denis said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I would like to face somebody with the best number possible next to his name.

So if it’s Dan Hooker, it’s Dan Hooker. I would love it. Yeah, maybe No. 7, maybe No. 6, maybe No. 5.

Benoit Saint-Denis on fighting Arman Tsarukyan

“I would love to face Arman Tsarukyan, It will be a great fight.

Obviously he’s No. 1 contender, but Makhachev is not the most active champion. I don’t know if he’ll still be champion, but if he’s still champion, I think he will take some time off. A lot of stuff can happen in this division.

Let’s see what happens, but of course, the guys that can put me as up as possible is what I would love. I think a fight against Arman Tsarukyan would be perfect, but I’m not the matchmaker of the UFC”.