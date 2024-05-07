Jose Aldo Wants Belt: 'If I Could Skip The Line That Would Be Great'

In the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), few names command as much respect and reverence as Jose Aldo. With a career spanning decades, Aldo has etched his name into the annals of combat sports history with his unmatched skills and unwavering determination.

However, just when the MMA world thought it had seen the last of the Brazilian legend, Aldo surprised everyone with a triumphant return to the Octagon. It was a hot summer day when the news of Jose Aldo's sudden retirement from professional MMA reverberated around the world.

Jose Aldo has been out of the UFC cage for almost 21 months. The Brazilian retired from the sport in the eighth month of 2022 after losing to Merab Dvalishvili. At that moment, Aldo was one win away from attacking the title in the bantamweight category, and the Brazilian wanted very much to become a "double champ", that is, he hoped for a belt in two weight categories.

Although he had one more fight left after the UFC contract, Aldo made a bold decision to engage in boxing, looking for new challenges and opportunities in the ring.

© Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Known as the "King of Rio", Aldo has embarked on a new chapter in his martial arts journey, stepping into the world of boxing. During his short stay, he competed in three boxing matches, showing his versatility and adaptability as an athlete.

Aldo didn't seem to forget his MMA roots, however, as he remained committed to fulfilling his contractual obligations with the UFC. Jose agreed to perform at the UFC 301 event, but the "matchmakers" did not give him an easy task.

Jonathan Martinez found himself on the opposite side of the cage. First of all, this is not an opponent from the very top, nor can we call Martinez a star. However, Jonathan entered the match against Aldo as a 12th-ranked bantamweight challenger and was enjoying a six-game winning streak.

Particularly impressive were his victories over Cub Swanson, Adrian Yanez and Said Nurmagomedov. So, quite a dangerous and awkward opponent. However, despite the circumstances, a long break, an inconvenient opponent and late fighting years, Jose Aldo gave an excellent performance and defeated Martinez by unanimous decision of the judges.

As the fight began, Martinez took control of the center of the cage, but Aldo quickly established himself with his trademark aggressiveness and precision striking. Despite Martinez's attempts to land low kicks, Aldo dictated the pace of the fight, showing his superior skills in standing exchanges.

While Martinez threatened takedowns, Aldo defended expertly, refusing to engage in a ground fight. Round after round, Aldo and Martinez fought tactically, trading blows and testing each other. As Martinez tried to impose his will, Aldo remained composed, picking his shots and capitalizing on openings with clinical precision.

As the fight wore on, Aldo's dominance became more apparent, culminating in a decisive unanimous decision win. The roar of the crowd filled the arena as Aldo reveled in the adulation of his hometown fans, celebrating his triumphant return to the Octagon.

Ten months after being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Aldo proved he still has plenty left in the tank, confirming his status as a true legend of the sport. 30-27 on all three scorecards and 37-year-old Aldo proved that he can still match fighters at the highest level After the win, Aldo expressed his desire to regain championship gold, signaling his intention to continue his MMA career.

With his outstanding performance at UFC 301, Aldo showed that age is just a number and that true champions never retire. "My manager says I can jump the queue because when I left the UFC, I was ranked very well. I'm glad I was part of this event and I think we can be happy because we had an event here in Rio.

When I started negotiating with the UFC in the first month, they had no plans to come to Rio de Janeiro, but thank God, they still came here," Aldo said at the press conference. "I'm not saying I saved this fight card, but I'm happy because I could be here.

I hope I helped a little bit. If I could jump the queue, that would be great. Now I'm going to rest and get back to training, and after new challenges follow,'' Aldo added at the press conference. Aldo recently disclosed that he has received an offer to compete in a boxing event headlined by Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, signaling that lucrative opportunities are opening up for Aldo in the world of boxing.