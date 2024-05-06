Steve Erceg reflects on the title fight defeat: “I’m obviously devastated”

Steve Erceg was one step away from becoming the new UFC flyweight champion of the world. A few minor mistakes cost him the match, and as an obvious result, Steve Erceg is devastated. It was a competitive battle between him and Alexandre Pantoja.
Steve Erceg secured many dominating moments in the fight, but Pantoja’s hunger was far greater.
Steve Erceg get EMOTIONAL gets post fight interview
“ I just blew it “ #ufc pic.twitter.com/UEvyxtwddw — SU (@Nolimitsu_) May 5, 2024
Steve Erceg on losing the title fight
Recently on FULL SEND MMA Podcast, Steve Erceg reflected on his bitter loss against Alexandre Pantoja.
“I really thought if I could get him down I would eat up the time on the ground and make him even more tired,” Erceg said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “So I probably would’ve done the exact same thing.
Next time I just need to be better at is. I thought it could’ve been 2-2 or 3-1 for him. I knew it was close in the third. I knew I was on the fourth. I fought to win the last round to put myself in the position that I give myself a chance.
I blew it. I’m obviously devastated, despite the short notice, or three fights in the UFC, I came to win. I thought I could do it. I thought I was finishing over the top, but he out-scrambled me. He did better, and I’ll be back”.
This is as clean of a slicing elbow and left hook combo by Steve Erceg as you’ll see in MMA.
Pantoja is so damn tough. Walked right through this combo, but the cut is leaking bad. pic.twitter.com/LpPikPESYw — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) May 5, 2024