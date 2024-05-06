Steve Erceg reflects on the title fight defeat: “I’m obviously devastated”

Steve Erceg was one step away from becoming the new UFC flyweight champion of the world. A few minor mistakes cost him the match, and as an obvious result, Steve Erceg is devastated. It was a competitive battle between him and Alexandre Pantoja.

Steve Erceg secured many dominating moments in the fight, but Pantoja’s hunger was far greater.

Steve Erceg get EMOTIONAL gets post fight interview



“ I just blew it “ #ufc pic.twitter.com/UEvyxtwddw — SU (@Nolimitsu_) May 5, 2024

Steve Erceg on losing the title fight

Recently on FULL SEND MMA Podcast, Steve Erceg reflected on his bitter loss against Alexandre Pantoja.

“I really thought if I could get him down I would eat up the time on the ground and make him even more tired,” Erceg said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “So I probably would’ve done the exact same thing.

Next time I just need to be better at is. I thought it could’ve been 2-2 or 3-1 for him. I knew it was close in the third. I knew I was on the fourth. I fought to win the last round to put myself in the position that I give myself a chance.

I blew it. I’m obviously devastated, despite the short notice, or three fights in the UFC, I came to win. I thought I could do it. I thought I was finishing over the top, but he out-scrambled me. He did better, and I’ll be back”.