Jose Aldo reveals if he will continue fighting in the UFC: “I received offers”

Jose Aldo’s spectacular performance against Jonathan Martinez may postpone his exit from the UFC. Initially, Jose Aldo was all thrilled to feature in the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card as he was offered a fight. However, his mind seems to have changed now.

If the UFC offers him a good fight and fulfills the contractual agreements, he may extend his stay at the UFC. Interestingly, Jose Aldo showed interest in fighting the UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Jose Aldo on fighting for the title

During the recent post-fight press conference, Jose Aldo explained what he would like to do next in his career.

“Right at the beginning when I asked for this fight, they talked about (fighting for the title), and I said, ‘No, calm down. Let’s fight first,” Aldo said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Let me fight first.

First you have to see. Let’s not rush things. So let’s go slowly, let’s get there, let’s fight, and let’s put on a performance, and then you know how I am.’ So that’s what I tried to do.

I wanted to fight here first, now yes, I can sit down with Dana (White) and see what is the best path we can take”.

Jose Aldo on fighting at Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card

“Yeah, that can be, I received offers.

I was sent a contract, but I said no. I’m with the UFC (still), so I need to fight, so I can see how I am. That was a big window that opened up for me. … My life has always been here (in the UFC), so I have to come and sit with them and see what’s the best path I can take”.