Alexandre Pantoja rose victoriously in a tight clash with Steve Erceg

The UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his belt against the 10th ranked contender Steve Erceg. The clash was far from one-sided; both individuals delivered a jaw-dropping performance. The fight was switching at one point in Erceg’s favour and within the blink of an eye, Pantoja was back in the game.

Steve Erceg nearly pulled off an upset and proved to the world that he shouldn’t be underestimated. Slight sloppiness in ending rounds cost him the match. It will be interesting to see the path both fighters pick from here.

Alexandre Pantoja praises Steve Erceg after his win at #UFC301:



"This kid, this Australian is so tough. Who brings this guy here? He's so young, so [talented], I know this guy can be a champ one day 100%.



What a tough fight, and I know 100% this arena, this city made me keep… pic.twitter.com/Hpky1q5cLy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 5, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja will take some time off fighting.

AND STILLLLLLL ALEXANDRE PANTOJA KEEPS THE BELT #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/YsmfVqDNrK — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 5, 2024

Alexander Pantoja’s post-fight interview

“I’m in here to fight the best in the world and this guy’s one of them,” Pantoja said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“What a tough opponent to have in here. I think I need to move my head, these guys are hitting me too much. What an incredible guy, an incredible opponent”.

Steve Erceg on the last round

“I thought that if I could win the last round at least, I’d give myself a chance, I just blew it”.